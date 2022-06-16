Travel mayhem as Ryanair staff in Portugal and Italy threaten to strike

Coinciding with walkouts Ryanair is facing the same day in other parts of Europe, unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have called a 24-hour strike for June 25 which coincides with other strikes planned

The Italian union FILT-CGIL said, “they were seeking improved pay and conditions after staging a four-hour stoppage earlier in June.”

Ryanair’s Portuguese cabin staff will go on strike for three days in late June confirmed Portugal’s union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC yesterday

They confirmed in a statement “The workers, demanding compliance with Portuguese law and better working conditions, will walk out on June 24, 25 and 26.”

SNPVAC added: “This mobilisation is not only an opportunity to put the spotlight on multiple attacks on workers’ dignity and to make this reality known but also a moment to show unity and solidarity against dumping.”

The devastating news for holidaymakers follows news that a six-day strike was planned for late June and early July by Ryanair staff in Spain.

The staff will walk out on June 24, 25, 26 and 30 and on July 1 and 2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, USO, the Spanish union said.

French cabin crew at Ryanair went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative said earlier.

The union representative added that: "more than 40 flights had

