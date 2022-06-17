By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 12:06

BREAKING NEWS: Trains in India BURN during massive anti-military protests Credit: Twitter @UtkarshSingh_

More than 200 trains have reportedly been damaged in the protest in India following a new “Agnipath” scheme that is being used to recruit people by the Armed Forces.

The new “Agnipath” scheme has seen hundreds of young people mobilise across India to protest, burning trains, tyres, and other railway property, as reported by India Weekly.

The railways that have suffered the most in the protests across India are reported to be East Central Railways (ECR) — which covers Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

These states in India have seen a large part of the protests, thus deciding to “monitor” operations of their trains.

In Balia, young people reportedly raised slogans that read Bharat Mata ki Jai (Long Live Mother India)’ and ‘Agnipath Wapas Lo (withdraw Agnipath scheme)’, before setting an empty train on fire and vandalising a few other trains.

Footage of the damage of the protests has been posted on Twitter

Credit: Twitter @UtkarshSingh_

Credit: Twitter @UtkarshSingh_

Young people have reportedly protested by setting tyres on fire, as well as trains, in their protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme issued by the Narendra Modi government.

Many train routes have been cancelled amidst the chaos, as mobs of angry young people damaged trains and railways in a bid to protest the scheme.

India’s officials have said they are keeping an eye on the movement of trains, as well as the protests, and will take decision on their operation as the situation evolves.

