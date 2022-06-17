Russian President Putin makes bold statement: “Unipolar world order gone forever”

By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 19:13

Russian President Putin: "Unipolar world order gone forever" Credit: Creative Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the bold statement that “the era of a unipolar world order has come to an end” at the podium of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 17.

Russian President Putin made his bold statement saying:

“[This era] is over despite all the attempts to revive it and hold on to it at any cost. This is a natural process, these changes are a natural course of history because it is difficult to combine the planet’s civilizational diversity, the wealth of cultures with political, economic and other models,” as reported by TASS.

“These models don’t work here, the models that bluntly, without any alternatives, are being imposed upon from one center,” the Russian President added.

President Putin believes that “the flaw lies in the very idea where there is a single, albeit strong power with a limited circle of close states, or, as they also say, those admitted to it, while all the rules of business and international relations, when necessary, are interpreted exclusively in the interests of this power, that is, it’s a one-way street.”

“It’s a one-sided game. A world based on such dogmas is definitely unstable,” President Putin concluded.

President Putin’s statement comes after news of Norway joining EU sanctions and banning import of oil via sea from Russia.

