By Joshua Manning • 17 June 2022 • 12:29

Ukraine detains agents of Russian network led by Head of Crimea's advisor Credit: Ukraine Security Service

Security Service of Ukraine detained a large Russian network of agents coordinated by Head of Crimea Sergey Aksionov’s advisor, as reported on Friday June 17.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained the Russian network run by the Head of Crimea’s advisor after conducting a large-scale special operation in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizhzhya and Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia regions that lead to 19 Russian agents being detained.

The Russian agents were allegedly corralling missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and scouting the positions of ZSU units, gathering information about the places where Russian captives were being held.

They also collected data on members of the national resistance movement who were allegedly opposing the occupants of the occupied territories on the eastern part of the country.

According to investigators, the group was led by an FSB agent who was stationed in one of the Kherson districts. He passed the information obtained from the informants to representatives of the Russian special services, including the radical leader and “Head of Crimea” Sergey Aksionov.

The issue of notification of the suspected perpetrators is being discussed. The perpetrators could face up to 15 years of imprisonment or suspended sentence.

A pre-trial investigation is pending.

The news follows Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Head of the UK’s Armed Forces claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already led his country to the loss of the war with Ukraine.

