Vladimir Putin has no problem with Ukraine joining the European Union

17 June 2022

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Russian Government

The prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union is not a problem to him said Vladimir Putin.

During a press conference in St Petersburg today, Friday, June 17, Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, claimed that the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union was not an issue with him. “We have nothing against it, this is not a military bloc”, he told those assembled.

His statement comes following a meeting in Kyiv yesterday, Thursday, June 16, between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of four EU member states. All four voiced their support for Ukraine’s membership, with the European Commission recommending that candidate status should be granted.

The Russian leader claimed that the Western sanctions imposed on Russia are only serving to harm those who voted to put them in place. Some European currencies are actually ‘committing suicide’ he insisted. He described the sanctions as a ‘double-edged sword’ that can eventually see the West losing upwards of $400bn.

Addressing the summit, he said: “The economic blitzkrieg against Russia has no chance of succeeding, The eurozone has had huge inflation too since the start of the Special Operation. European countries dealt a serious blow to their own economy all on their own”, as reported by uk.yahoo.com.



