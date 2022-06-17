Vladimir Putin has no problem with Ukraine joining the European Union

By Chris King • 17 June 2022 • 20:39
Image of Vladimir Putin.
Credit: Russian Government
During a press conference in St Petersburg today, Friday, June 17, Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, claimed that the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union was not an issue with him. “We have nothing against it, this is not a military bloc”, he told those assembled.
His statement comes following a meeting in Kyiv yesterday, Thursday, June 16, between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of four EU member states. All four voiced their support for Ukraine’s membership, with the European Commission recommending that candidate status should be granted.
The Russian leader claimed that the Western sanctions imposed on Russia are only serving to harm those who voted to put them in place. Some European currencies are actually ‘committing suicide’ he insisted. He described the sanctions as a ‘double-edged sword’ that can eventually see the West losing upwards of $400bn.
Addressing the summit, he said: “The economic blitzkrieg against Russia has no chance of succeeding, The eurozone has had huge inflation too since the start of the Special Operation. European countries dealt a serious blow to their own economy all on their own”, as reported by uk.yahoo.com.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.