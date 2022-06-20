Light aircraft crash: Two killed in crash horror Burton in Lonsdale (North Yorkshire, England)

By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 18:02
Plane crash: Two killed in crash horror Burton in Lonsdale. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
An investigation is underway into why the aircraft came down near Burton in Lonsdale as the cause is currently unknown.
Emergency services rushed to the scene off Bentham Road after the light aircraft crashed shortly before midday today.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the government has been notified of the accident in Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire involving a light helicopter. An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are travelling to the accident site to begin making enquiries.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed later on Monday afternoon that two people were killed as a result.
Their families are being supported by specially trained officers and people have been strongly urged to avoid the area.
