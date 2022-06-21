BREXIT: Easyjet had to turn down over 8,000 EU applicants

Could travel chaos and cancellations have been avoided?

It has been reported that EasyJet had to turn down thousands of job applications from EU citizens because of the repercussions of Brexit.

The Euro Weekly has been reporting the cancellations and chaos caused by Easyjet due to a lack of staff.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “EasyJet is operating up to 1,700 flights carrying up to a quarter of a million customers every day. There are industry-wide operational issues that are impacting airlines at the moment.”

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause. We are informing customers in advance to minimise the impact on their plans and provide the option to rebook before travelling or receive a refund, and our customer service hours have been extended to support affected customers.

“We continue to monitor the operation closely and take action in advance as needed.”

EasyJet was founded by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou in 1985 to offer low-fares flights in Europe and opened its first headquarters “EasyLand” at Luton Airport.

Upon launch, it employed just 70 people; the company is based at London Luton Airport, which was traditionally used only by charter flights.

