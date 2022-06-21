Elon Musk’s daughter wants nothing more to do with father

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 7:39

Elon Musk’s daughter, who is transgender, wants nothing more to do with her father and has applied to legally change her name.

The petition filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica on June 20 requests her name to be changed and her birth certificate to be altered to reflect her Trans status. She says that she no longer wants to “live with or wish to be related to my biological father, the man he mother Justine Wilson divorced in 2008, in any way, shape or form”

The request comes as the former Xavier Alexander Musk turns 18, the age of consent in California, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.

No explanation is given as to the reason for the rift between her and the Tesla Chief although some speculate that it may have something to do with his outspoken comments on a wide range of issues, including the freedom of speech and association.

Musk has declared his support for the Republican Party which is openly working to limit transgender rights in the US.

Attempts by Sky News and others to contact the legal representatives for Musk or her father have not resulted in any responses.

The billionaire has many detractors for his outspoken views on many contentious issues and for his support of the Republican Party. Although no reasons have been given for Elon Musk’s daughter wishing to legally change her name, there is no doubt that this will have been contributing factor to her not wanting anything more to do with her father.

