The Queen receives the Canterbury Cross from the Archbishop of Canterbury

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 22:31

Image of the Queen with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Credit: [email protected]

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, presented the Canterbury Cross to Her Majesty the Queen at Windsor Castle.

In a special ceremony today, Tuesday, June 21, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, awarded Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II the Canterbury Cross. Taking place at Windsor Castle, the 96-year-old monarch was presented with this honour that is only ever bestowed upon those who have shown outstanding service to the church.

This particular cross had been designed specifically for the Royal and was beautifully presented in a red box with a blue ribbon attached. The cross itself featured platinum inserts as a reference to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. A Saxon brooch dating back to the 9th century was reportedly the inspiration for its design.

“Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has duly upheld both the Christian religion and the Church of England in her roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England”, read a citation from the Archbishop placed in the box.

It continued: “Whether in the formality of opening sessions of General Synod or the more intimate context of her personal addresses to the nation and Commonwealth at Christmas, Her Majesty has made manifest her own deep faith and its relevance to all that she undertakes”

“Her subtle understanding of the changing position of the Established Church in England has sustained and encouraged laity and clergy alike. Her care for the unity of her people and the welfare of the least fortunate have been a constant inspiration to the whole Church. Hers is an example of the Christian life well led”.

“This presentation of the Canterbury Cross is a heartfelt symbol of the love, loyalty and affection in which the Church of England holds Her Majesty and it represents the recognition and gratitude of her whole Church for her seventy years of unstinting service. God Save The Queen!”, concluded the citation.

