By Joshua Manning • 22 June 2022 • 16:01

Spain's first possible case of CHOLERA since 1979 detected in Toledo Credit: Creative Commons

An underaged girl from Spain’s Toledo has reportedly contracted cholera after drinking tap water from a farm house.

Spain’s alleged possible case of Cholera was reported by the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha , after it sealed off a farm in the province of Toledo following an underage girl allegedly contracting the disease, as reported by ElPais.

Ongoing investigations are trying to clarify the origin of the water (presumably a well), the source of the contamination and whether or not there are more people affected. The girl was hospitalised and has now reportedly been discharged.

“It is not a serious case, despite which the farm has been closed until it is certain that there is no further risk to the population,” explained a spokesman for the Junta.

Quique Bassat, epidemiologist and researcher at the ISGlobal institute (Barcelona), explained that the public need not worry, as “the risk to the population is practically nil because a catastrophe would have to occur for the existing sewage networks in a country with the controls of Spain to be contaminated”.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes diarrhoea, cramps and weakness, and in many cases is mild and even asymptomatic, although it is considered very dangerous because in some patients it can cause death in a few hours due to the great loss of liquids and mineral salts.

According to the records of the Ministry of Health, the last two cholera outbreaks in Spain occurred in 1971 and 1979.

