By Matthew Roscoe • 24 June 2022 • 8:04

WATCH: LNR air defence system reportedly malfunctioned and shot itself. Image: Twitter MalcontentmentT

VIDEOS circulating on social media have apparently captured the moment an air defence system from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) – a breakaway state located in Ukraine formed by pro-Russian separatists – shot itself.

Unverified footage doing the rounds on social media platforms on Friday, June 24 reportedly shows the moment an LNR air defence system reportedly fired back at itself following a malfunction.

The incident happened in occupied Alchevsk in the early hours of Friday, June 24, when Russian troops launched a missile into the air to intercept an approving Ukrainian plane, however, seconds later the missile ‘returned to sender’.

The videos show a huge explosion and bright flashes shoot down from the crash site.

According to local media reports, a fire erupted from the site not far from residential buildings.

Alchevs'k, Luhansk Oblast, a Russian SAM fails during launch pic.twitter.com/CKZcqZBEvj — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) June 24, 2022

One person on Twitter offered an alternative opinion, suggesting that it could have been Russia’s own anti-air defence systems that interfered.

Putin fascist regime's failure to launch: In occupied Luhansk, the missile hit a field shortly after launch.

Two theories being entertained: Russia's own anti-air interfered or the missile itself malfunctioned. pic.twitter.com/1HEYoQorHC — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 24, 2022

The LNR has been heavily involved in the war in Ukraine, however recently, a captured soldier from the Luhansk People’s Republic militia claimed that Russian forces had suffered great losses since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

On Monday, June, 20, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) posted footage of the soldier from the Luhansk People’s Republic claims regarding Russian losses.

The soldier, a native from the Luhansk region of Ukraine who claimed to be mobilised for the Luhansk People’s Republic, reportedly stated: “We passed Lenin Street (now Volodymyrska Street – note) for a total of 3, maybe 4 weeks.”

“We passed through with such battles and losses that ‘during this time there was great destruction, great losses from the company, 70 per cent”.

