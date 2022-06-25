By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 June 2022 • 22:41

Where you can park your campervan in Dénia Image cc/benchill

Knowing where you can park your campervan in Dénia or any other city on Spain’s Mediterranean coast is a sure way to make sure you don’t get fined.

With summer around the corner, the city has confirmed where you can park freely and without running into issues with the law, neighbours or anyone else.

To make sure you understand where you can park it’s important to understand the difference between parking and camping. A parked vehicle is where it is only in contact with the ground through its wheels, it occupies no more space than when in motion, there is no fluid emission and the roof has not been extended.

Maximum parking time on urban roads is 48 hours and 24 hours on the beachfront in any seven-day period.

Camping is where additional elements of the vehicle are used that exceed the normal size of the vehicle when travelling. That includes the use of stabilisers or legs, extended ceilings, and open windows or stairs.

Camping is not permitted in public areas or car parks but only in those spots reserved or licensed for use as camping sites. Anyone who camps outside of these areas will be fined and moved on.

A quick search on the internet or social media will provide details of the available campervan sites in and around Dénia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.