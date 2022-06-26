New Aldi opening in Gran Alacant proves a success as cars queue for miles

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 June 2022 • 11:29

Arrival of new Aldi in Gran Alacant proves a success as cars queue for miles. Image: Facebook Gran Alacant Noticias

THE new Aldi supermarket opened in Alicante’s Gran Alacant on Wednesday, June 22 and proved a hit with shoppers who queued for miles to be the first into the store.

Traffic jams formed from open until close on Aldi’s first day in Gran Alacant and the car park overflowed onto the other side of the road near the playground and up towards the church.

First-day shoppers were treated to gifts including food, a bag-for-life and other surprises.

The new supermarket, which is the second from the chain in the municipality, has more than 1,200 m2 of floor space, a car park with more than 120 spaces and four recharging points for electric vehicles.

Alicante is the province with the third most supermarkets from the company, only behind Madrid and Barcelona.

Construction on the new Aldi supermarket suffered a few setbacks due to bad weather back in March and April.

Opposite the Aldi, works on the Gabe Market continued to progress and once finished, will again increase traffic in the area as tourists flock to Costa Blanca’s Gran Alacant for the summer.

However, a new pedestrian crossing is planned for the area to avoid any accidents.

