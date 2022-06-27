By Joshua Manning • 27 June 2022 • 11:00

BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine terminates nuclear security agreements with Russia

Ukraine has officially suspended its nuclear security agreements with Russia, as reported by its State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate on Monday, June 27.

Ukraine announced its termination of nuclear agreements with Russia in an official statement that read:

Because of the military aggression of the Russian Federation, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine suspends the observance of international treaties that relate to cooperation among states in the field of nuclear security.

The decree was signed on June 24, 2022 by Oleg KORLKOV, Acting Head of the State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine.

According to the decree, such international treaties of Ukraine will cease to be in force:

– The treaty on cooperation between the Ministry of the Environment and Nuclear Safety of Ukraine and the Russian Federal Supervision for Nuclear and Radiation Safety (signed on December 19, 1996 in Vienna);

– The agreement between the State Nuclear Regulatory Committee of Ukraine and the Russian Federal Surveillance for Nuclear and Radiological Safety on the exchange of information and cooperation in the field of safety regulation of the peaceful use of nuclear energy (signed in Moscow on 14 September 2002).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has informed the Council of Europe of the termination of these international treaties.

The Decree complies with Article 62 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, the Law of Ukraine “On International Treaties of Ukraine,” and Regulation on the Order of Conclusion, Execution and Denunciation of International Treaties of a Domestic Nature.

The Order is coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The news comes just after reports of Russia’s Baltic Fleet starting landing exercises in the Kaliningrad region, as confirmed by its official service on Friday, June 24.

According to the service, Russia Baltic Fleet’s has commenced landing training exercises in Kaliningrad with soldiers from its reconnaissance units including Marine Corps and Marine Special Forces formations performing almost daily jumps in various parachute systems.

