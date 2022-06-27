Plan Infoca announces the Pujerra fire has finally been declared extinguished

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 0:17

Image of the forest fire in Pujerra. Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

The fire that burned in the Malaga region of Pujerra for more than two weeks has finally been declared extinguished by Plan Infoca.

Plan Infoca has announced via its Twitter profile this evening, Sunday, June 26, that the fire in the Malaga region of Pujerra has finally been declared extinguished at 8pm. The blaze had started on Wednesday, June 8, affecting the municipalities of Benahavís, Estepona, Farajan, Igualeja, Jubrique, Juzcar, and Pujerra.

The blaze broke out on La Resinera farm, where, because of its origin, four people who had been working that day with machinery, without the pertinent permits, were detained and gave statements to the Guardia Civil.

Adverse weather conditions in the first hours of the fire resulted in the preventive eviction of nearly 2,000 residents from Benahavis, the Velerin Alto area, Montemayor, Marbella Club, and Benahavis Hills urbanisations.