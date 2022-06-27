Plan Infoca announces the Pujerra fire has finally been declared extinguished

By Chris King • 27 June 2022 • 0:17
Image of the forest fire in Pujerra.
Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA
Plan Infoca has announced via its Twitter profile this evening, Sunday, June 26, that the fire in the Malaga region of Pujerra has finally been declared extinguished at 8pm. The blaze had started on Wednesday, June 8, affecting the municipalities of Benahavís, Estepona, Farajan, Igualeja, Jubrique, Juzcar, and Pujerra.
The blaze broke out on La Resinera farm, where, because of its origin, four people who had been working that day with machinery, without the pertinent permits, were detained and gave statements to the Guardia Civil.
Adverse weather conditions in the first hours of the fire resulted in the preventive eviction of nearly 2,000 residents from Benahavis, the Velerin Alto area, Montemayor, Marbella Club, and Benahavis Hills urbanisations.
Extinguishing the fire had been a complicated task due to the orography. It broke out on rough terrain with fairly dense trees and was fed by high winds and temperatures as it continued burning. Three firefighters were hospitalised with varying degrees of burns while tackling the incident. All have recovered and since been discharged.
A provisional damage report published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development in the middle of last week, estimated that the total area affected would be around 4,860 hectares, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
This included around 2,743 hectares of trees, 1,810 of scrubland, as well as some pastures, agricultural areas, and land dedicated to other uses.
More than 3,300 professionals from the Infoca Plan participated in the course of the fire’s extinction. On the ground, a total of 142 land vehicles were mobilised, while a total of 234 aerial missions were carried out, deploying up to 22 aerial means each day.
Another 233 troops from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) joined this operation, deploying 23 light vehicles and 58 other vehicles.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.