By Joshua Manning • 28 June 2022 • 17:22

BREAKING NEWS: Russian state website hacked to display Ukraine solidarity message Credit: roosreestr.gov.ru

An important Russian state website has been hacked to display solidarity for Ukraine on Ukraine’s Constitution Day, June 28.

After being hacked to display a solidarity message for Ukraine, the Russian website State Portal for the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) now displays:

“Russian citizens stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their struggle for independence and their own, Ukraine-oriented legislative foundation.”

“We hope for a speedy normalisation of the situation in the country, which has deteriorated sharply since the Russian leadership launched a special operation.”

The congratulatory message continues, claiming that Russian officials and public figures are ready to help rebuild Ukraine by all possible means and “express sincere regret over the unleashed by the Russian leadership”.

The text ends with the phrase “Democracy will surely prevail”.

The pro-Ukraine message also bears the symbols of the Russian Freedom Legion, which was allegedly formed by prisoners of war and volunteers who had defected to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The news follows reports of two Russian majors who allegedly gave orders to shoot civilians in Kyiv Region, Ukraine, being identified and accused by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) as reported on Tuesday, June 28.

The Russian majors accused by the SBU for shooting civilians in Ukraine are battalion commander Major Maxim Krasnoshchokov and deputy company commander Major Oleksandr Vasyliev.

