By Chris King • 29 June 2022 • 2:59

Image of a Covid vaccine vial. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock

For the second consecutive week, the accumulated Covid incidence rate in Spain has risen again on Tuesday, June 28.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, June 28, with data provided by the autonomous communities.

This latest report shows that a total of 52,218 new cases of coronavirus have been registered, of which 28,758 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. Since the start of the pandemic, that brings the total number of infections in Spain to 12,734,038.

In the last 14 days, the average accumulated incidence rate of infections in Spain shows an increase of 86 points, standing at 841.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. That is compared to the 755.71 notified last Friday, June 24, and marks the second consecutive week of going back up. In the past two weeks, a total of 103,628 positives have been registered in the over-60s age group.

Another 107 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported since last Friday, with 152 registered in the last week. According to official data, the death toll from coronavirus in Spain has now risen to 107,906 people.

Currently, there are 9,553 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 throughout Spain compared to 7,793 a week ago, with 433 in an ICU, in comparison to the 361 registered last Tuesday, June 21.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 7.79 per cent, compared to 6.35 per cent last Tuesday, and in ICUs at 4.93 per cent, in comparison to 4.07 per cent one week ago.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.