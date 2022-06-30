By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 14:51

DGT announces Spain's 2022 special summer holiday road operations Credit: Twitter @DGTes

Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has announced its special road operations for this summer, in order to deal with the expected flow of traffic and to ensure that road trips are carried out smoothly and safely.

The DGT’s 2022 special summer holiday road operations in Spain will cover the following dates:

1st Summer Departure Operation: from Friday July 1 to Sunday July 3.

1st August departure: from Friday July 29 to Monday August 1.

Special operation August 15: Friday August 12 to Monday August 15.

Return operation: Friday August 26 to Sunday August 28.

According to the DGT, Spain is a transit country for millions of citizens from other European countries, as well as to many African citizens who will be returning to their countries of origin in Africa and who opt for private vehicles to make their journeys.

To this end, the government has set up a special Strait Crossing mechanism that has been in operation since June 15.

More than 700,000 car journeys are expected to cross the peninsula, taking an average of 15 hours to complete (Junquera-Algeciras and Irún-Algeciras).

In addition to the Strait Passage, there is also the “Passage to Portugal”.

The DGT is coordinating operations with the Portuguese authorities to deal with the more than 250,000 vehicles expected to travel through Spain from France to Portugal for the holidays.

Spain’s DGT has also emphasised its concern regarding the increase in deaths on high-capacity roads, stating that the challenge for this summer is to “ensure that the increase in the number of expected journeys is not reflected in the number of road accidents.”

In related news a Spanish celebrity was”run over” in the DGT’s latest awareness campaign released on Monday June 27.

