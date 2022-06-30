By Joshua Manning • 30 June 2022 • 16:38

Monk imprisoned for claiming there are "demons and antichrists" among Russian authorities Credit: Telegram/Baza

An Orthodox monk has been imprisoned for claiming that there are demons and antichrists among Russian authorities as well as claiming that Russian leadership violated divine precepts, as reported on Thursday, June 30.

A monk who wrote an article in which he claimed there were demons and antichrists among Russian authorities, has been sentenced to six months in prison for “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces”, as reported by Baza.

Evgeny Pinchuk, Hieromonk Nikandr from Verkhoturye, became a defendant in a criminal case following the writing of a post on Vkontakte, a Russian social media site, which he published on March 30.

The hieromonk reportedly deleted the post, as well as his page on the social network, but in it he wrote about the “violation of the commandments by those who were supposed to preach these commandments.”

Pinchuk also wrote about demons and antichrists among the Russian authorities, as well as calling the actions of the Russian army “invasive.”

His writings directly contradicted Russia’s Defence Ministry’s position, leading to the Investigative Committee opening a criminal case against the monk.

He now faces six months imprisonment under Article 280.3 part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

