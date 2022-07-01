By Matthew Roscoe • 01 July 2022 • 7:27

Tributes flood social media for Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade who died aged 23. Image: YouTube

TRIBUTES have poured into social media following the death of popular Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade who lost his battle with cancer aged 23.

Thousands of people reacted on Friday, July 1 to the news that Technoblade, a Minecraft YouTuber with over 10.6 million subscribers, had lost his year-long battle with cancer.

Technoblade’s – real name Alexander – death was announced by his father via a YouTube video entitled “so long nerds”.

It began” “Hello everyone, Technoblade here.

“If you’re watching this. I am dead.”

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” the video continued.

“I don’t think he said everything he wanted to say but I think he got the main points.

“He was the most amazing kid anyone could ever ask for. I miss Technoblade.

“Thank you to all of you, for everything. You meant a lot to him.”

He added: “In honour of his memory, a portion of the proceeds from all online orders will be donated to a wonderful organisation called curesarcoma.org.

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

A family statement read: “We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

“From Technoblade’s earliest online days, he was always strategising ways to delight and reward his audience – giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

“Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit.”

“We ask you to continue to honour his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family.”

Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2dL5xzjvB — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 1, 2022

Tributes

“I’ll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play… and the dude still carried us to win the entire event. Rest in peace, big guy. You’ll always be a legend,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Technoblade having his dad title the video announcing his death “so long nerds” is the most technoblade shit of all time. rest in peace forever.”

technoblade having his dad title the video announcing his death "so long nerds" is the most technoblade shit of all time. rest in peace forever — hunter_hhhh 🎗 (@hunter_hhhh) July 1, 2022

“I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times I’ll always look up to him Rest In Peace.”

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hour He was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of times I’ll always look up to him Rest In Peace <3 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) July 1, 2022

“Rest in Peace Technoblade. Words can’t express how much you will be missed. The lives you’ve touched and the impact you’ve had on them will last forever. Goodbye Techno.”

Rest in Peace Technoblade. Words can't express how much you will be missed. The lives you've touched and the impact you've had on them will last forever. Goodbye Techno <3 — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) July 1, 2022

“Someone once said that when you die from cancer, the cancer dies too. That’s not a loss- that’s a draw. Technoblade never loses, and ever now, Technoblade never dies. His legacy lives on, and it always will… though the lives he touched and the content he created. Rest in peace.”

Someone once said that when you die from cancer, the cancer dies too. That's not a loss- that's a draw. Technoblade never loses, and ever now, Technoblade never dies. His legacy lives on, and it always will… though the lives he touched and the content he created. Rest in peace. — Frostbyte Freeman (@frostbyte4free) July 1, 2022

“‘If I had another hundred lives, I think would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life.’ Rest in peace, Techno.”

“If I had another hundred lives, I think would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life.” Rest in peace, Techno ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cBQszkzetm — 𝚍𝚊𝚜𝚑 (@itsjustdashxx) July 1, 2022

“Technoblade never dies, for his legacy will live forever. Rest in peace Alex.”

Technoblade never dies, for his legacy will live forever. Rest in peace Alex ❤️ pic.twitter.com/M370jWOuMu — Riku 💙 (@moonchildriku) July 1, 2022

“Rest in peace techno it was a privilege to know you.”

Rest in peace techno it was a privilege to know you ❤️ — Tubbo (@TubboLive) July 1, 2022

“rest in peace technoblade. thank you for making a positive impact on so many people.”

rest in peace technoblade. thank you for making a positive impact on so many people — im a squid kid 🗣💯 (@im_a_squid_kid) July 1, 2022

“I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments. I will miss him so much. Rest In Peace.”

I had the opportunity to express to Technoblade how much admiration and respect I had for him, not only for the massive impact he had on all of us, but also for keeping his incredible humor even in the darkest moments. I will miss him so much.

Rest In Peace ❤️ — Quackity (@Quackity) July 1, 2022

“Technoblade Rest In Peace our beloved Techno, Alex. We will always love you.”

Technoblade Rest In Peace our beloved Techno, Alex😭🕊️ We will always love you pic.twitter.com/Am1CRdudYB — Techno🕊️🎗️OurPig (@Lovelen30323371) July 1, 2022

“Technoblade’s personality and sense of humour were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend. Rest in peace, Technoblade.”

Technoblade's personality and sense of humor were a true inspiration to me and countless others. Thank you for everything you gave to a world that took you too soon, you will always be a legend. Rest in peace, Technoblade. — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) July 1, 2022

“it hurts me to know he left so soon. i wish techno’s family and friends so much happiness and peace. i’m so sorry for the loss of such a great person and friend. he deserved the world. rest in peace technoblade. never missed.”

Another person said: “Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person! Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you.”

Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person! Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you. ❤️ — Captain Puffy – Cara (@CptPuffy) July 1, 2022

“I wish I could’ve given him proper thanks for everything he did for me and the others. It was such an honor to meet you, rest in peace King <3 I miss Technoblade.”

I wish I could've given him proper thanks for everything he did for me and the others. It was such an honor to meet you, rest in peace King <3

I miss Technoblade pic.twitter.com/RuT3m6I8p3 — Kloki (@jester_u) July 1, 2022

“Rest in Peace Techno. You were one of the coolest people I have ever met and I am honored to have been able to know you. You have helped so many people and you will be missed. Thank you for everything.”

Rest in Peace Techno. You were one of the coolest people I have ever met and I am honored to have been able to know you. You have helped so many people and you will be missed. Thank you for everything <3 — Sapnap (@sapnap) July 1, 2022

“I’ll miss you technoblade, you influenced my life during the pandemic heavily, I love you. Rest in peace. For everyone questioning; Technoblade died. It’s not a joke. Please take care of yourselves during this time.”

I'll miss you technoblade, you influenced my life during the pandemic heavily, I love you. Rest in peace. For everyone questioning; Technoblade died. It's not a joke. Please take care of yourselves during this time. pic.twitter.com/HeGzpEOTon — yippe (@TWEEKIFYING) July 1, 2022

“Technoblade’s death is something that we are all very shocked, and saddened to see… He truly was always a monumental figure within the Minecraft community, and will be remembered as someone who inspired an entire generation. Rest in peace Techno, we wish your family well.”

Technoblade's death is something that we are all very shocked, and saddened to see… He truely was always a monumental figure within the Minecraft community, and will be remembered as someone who inspired an entire generation. Rest in peace Techno, we wish your family well.❤️ — OptiFine (@OptiFineNews) July 1, 2022

“rest in peace, technoblade. you will be missed more than you’ll ever know.”

rest in peace, technoblade. you will be missed more than youll ever know pic.twitter.com/4pGAbUemBu — maya @ brb (@takomakiii) July 1, 2022

“Don’t really know what to say other than I am forever grateful for what he has done for me and countless others. I wouldn’t be where I am at in my life if it wasn’t for him. Rest In Peace Techno love you man.”

Don’t really know what to say other than I am forever grateful for what he has done for me and countless others. I wouldn’t be where I am at in my life if it wasn’t for him. Rest In Peace Techno love you man — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) July 1, 2022

“Heartbroken to hear about Technoblade’s battle with cancer coming to an end. I wish health and wellness to his family and friends, and to the millions of devoted fans grieving this loss. My heart goes out to you. Rest In Peace, Techno.”

Technoblade

1999-2022 Heartbroken to hear about Technoblade’s battle with cancer coming to an end. I wish health and wellness to his family and friends, and to the millions of devoted fans grieving this loss. My heart goes out to you. Rest In Peace, Techno. pic.twitter.com/nP2am0C8HG — Mo ☾ (@MDArtCabin) July 1, 2022

“Please show a massive amount of love/support to those that were close with Techno at this time. Rest in peace.

“I unfortunately never got to know him directly other than a few comments here or there, but ever since Will showed me his Skyblock videos when I first met him I’ve been enamoured by his content. He was and always will be a great.”

Please show a massive amount of love/support to those that were close with Techno at this time. Rest in peace. — James Marriott (@JamesMarriottYT) July 1, 2022

“thank you technoblade for teaching me to how to humor and be confident. Rest In Peace mate, we’ll miss you.”

thank you technoblade for teaching me to how to humor and be confident.

Rest In Peace mate, we’ll miss you pic.twitter.com/M19MNPM7a5 — ham (@hanmdin) July 1, 2022

“May you rest in peace, Technoblade.”

“Rest in peace Technoblade. Thank you for everything king.”

Rest in peace Technoblade. Thank you for everything king#technofanart pic.twitter.com/UvtR6h3T24 — Kazit (@Kazitci) July 1, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.