Popstar gives birth to her first child and reveals newborn’s adorable nickname

By Anna Ellis • 04 July 2022 • 13:31

Alexandra Burke and her partner West Ham goalkeeper, Darren Randolph, shared the happy news with a glimpse of the newborn’s feet on Monday, July 4.

Alexandra Burke posted the cute picture on her Instagram page saying: “Welcome to the world our little grape 🥰 We already love you more than words can say 🍇🌎🤍.”

Alexandra and her partner shared no further details about her new arrival, opting to keep the newborn’s name and gender under wraps.

The couple’s fans were quick to respond and congratulate the pop star and goalkeeper.

One fan posted: “So so happy for you both!! For all THREE of you! What a wonderful life this little one will have with you two as parents.”

Another fan responded: “Look at those little tootsies! Sending all of our love!”

Alexandra’s romance with Darren began after she split from footballer Angus MacDonald in October 2020, after 15 months of dating.

The pair have been thought to be dating since May last year and often share photos together on social media.

Alexandra found fame after she won The X Factor back in 2008 and has had three number one singles.

Darren is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for West Ham United and the Republic of Ireland national team.

