BREAKING: PSG sack head coach Mauricio Pochettino

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 12:52

Mauricio Pochettino has been released as head coach of French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, July 5.

AFTER months of rumours about his future with the French league champions, PSG announced that they have parted ways with head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Poch joined PSG in January 2021 a few months after he was sacked by English side Tottenham Hotspur for “extremely disappointing” domestic results, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said at the time.

Under his leadership, Paris Saint-Germain won the 2020 Champions Trophy, the 2021 French Cup and the French league title last season.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future,” the club said in a statement.

As noted, rumours have persisted about Pochettino’s future with thoughts that he was next in line for the Manchester United job following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, he stayed in Paris and led the side to the 10th French league title in their history in April.

The French champions are expected to announce Christophe Galtier as the Argentine’s successor on Tuesday, July 5.

On Sunday, June 12, rumours suggested that PSG and Mauricio Pochettino had agreed to part ways by mutual consent.

According to reports at the time, the 50-year-old Argentinian coach, who spent a very disjointed 18-month spell at Parc des Princes, was believed to have reached a mutual agreement with the club after its Qatari owners failed to see the team lift the Champions League trophy.

