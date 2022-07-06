Marbella Council presents the Spanish Association Against Cancer Gala

Marbella City Council, on Tuesday, July 5, announced its support for the Spanish Association Against Cancer, which will hold its traditional gala at Finca de La Concepcion in the Malaga city on August 6.

Being resumed after two years of the pandemic, the event was presented by the Councillors for Sports and Social Rights, Manuel Cardeña and Isabel Cintado, respectively. They were accompanied by Santiago Gomez-Villares, the new president of the group in Marbella.

“It gives me great satisfaction that one of the most important solidarity events on our calendar is taking place again, which would not be possible without the support of the City Council, the sponsors, and the magnificent team of volunteers that accompanies us”, pointed out the president.