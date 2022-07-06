By Anna Ellis • 06 July 2022 • 16:09
Meat-eaters in the UK at risk of deadly superbug. Image: Alexander Raths/Shutterstock.com
An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria, according to Birmingham Live, on Wednesday, July 6.
In serious cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, infecting it and impacting both the heart and brain.
Tests found that more than 10 per cent of products had the strain which showed resistance to an antibiotic used to treat serious illnesses in humans.
Products tested include some that were marked ‘Red Tractor assured’ as well some organic lines.
Red Tractor ree a not-for-profit company that is the UK’s biggest farm and food assurance scheme.
They develop standards based on science, evidence, best practice and legislation that cover animal welfare, food safety, traceability and environmental protection.
Around 50,000 British farmers are accredited to Red Tractor standards, which form the basis of buying and sourcing specifications for major supermarkets, household brands and restaurant chains, ultimately making life simpler for everyone.
Red Tractor claim: “We insist on rigorous production standards from farm to pack.”
“Use of any Plant Protection Products such as pesticides is strictly regulated and plans must be in place to minimise their use without compromising product quality.”
“We also ensure responsible use of animal medicines including antibiotics.”
“Only good quality, British food at its seasonal best carries our logo.”
