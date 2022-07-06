By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 July 2022 • 18:29

Russia moves to full war mode as parliament passes sweeping wartime economic controls - Image Twitter @hikaylamichelle

Russia’s parliament has hurriedly passed wartime economic legislation that allows it to take control of the economy during what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The legislation approved on Wednesday, July 6 will become law once signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Usually, such legislation is reserved for full-scale war having been used by countries during world war II, to enable them to take control of production facilities needed to build the weapons and armaments they needed to defend themselves.

Effectively the legislation once enacted will allow the Kremlin to force companies to work for the armed forces, as it will allow them to dictate overtime work in these businesses. It will also the Kremlin to bypass all rules with regard to tendering, enabling the armed forces to purchase weapons and supplies from whoever they want at whatever price they agree.

An explanatory note on the bill seen by Reuters says: “In the context of operations carried out by the armed forces of the Russian Federation outside of Russia, including on the territory of Ukraine, there is a need to repair weapons, military equipment and provide the armed forces with material and technical means.”.

After the first reading of the bill on June 30, the debate moved behind closed doors due to what the Kremlin said, was a national security issue.

Russia’s move imposition of wartime economic controls is the clearest sign yet that the Kremlin is settling in for the long haul and has no plans of withdrawing from Ukraine or returning to a peaceful relationship with the west.

