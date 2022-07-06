Travel CHAOS is unending as British Airways axes 10,300 short-haul flights

British Airways released a statement on Wednesday July 6, which read: “The whole aviation industry continues to face significant challenges and we’re completely focused on building resilience into our operation to give customers the certainty they deserve.”

“The government recently decided to give the whole industry slot alleviation to minimise potential disruption this summer.”

“While taking further action is not where we wanted to be, it’s the right thing to do for our customers and our colleagues.”

“This new flexibility means that we can further reduce our schedule and consolidate some of our quieter services so that we can protect as many of our holiday flights as possible.”

“While most of our flights are unaffected and the majority of customers will get away as planned, we don’t underestimate the impact this will have and we’re doing everything we can to get their travel plans back on track.”

“We’re in touch to apologise and offer rebooking options for new flights with us or another airline as soon as possible or issue a full refund.”

Worried travellers have been contacting British Airways for confirmation of flights.

British Airways simply responded on Twitter with a tweet that read: “We’re experiencing high call volumes due to current disruption.”

“We’ll contact you if your flight has been cancelled.”

“To check the status of your flight go to http://ba.com or if you would like to refund/rebook, please log in to your booking online #BritishAirways”

We're experiencing high call volumes due to current disruption. We'll contact you if your flight has been cancelled. To check the status of your flight go to https://t.co/2Ty8CEO0Dq or if you would like to refund/rebook, please log in to your booking online #BritishAirways — British Airways (@British_Airways) July 6, 2022

Distraught customers were quick to respond. One posted: “In other words your not answering phones”

“How do you think it is acceptable to move my flights to a completely different airport and time!”

“I don’t think so at all.”

In other words your not answering phones

How do you think it is acceptable to move my flights to a completely different airport and time !

I dont think so at all — The Mighty Horn Boll###s to Boris (@MarkCleghorn2) July 6, 2022

Another commented: “Not good enough! I waited 35 mins on a call, for it to be answered and then I was cut off whilst being transferred.”

“The flights you have contacted me to give me instead are not suitable!”

Not good enough ! I waited 35 mins on a call, for it to be answered and then I was cut off whilst being transferred. The flights you have contacted me to give me instead are not suitable ! — Stacey (@Staceyf37040884) July 6, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.