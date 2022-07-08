By Joshua Manning • 08 July 2022 • 11:40

BREAKING NEWS: Biggest Russian airline's former CEO sentenced to seven years for 250M fraud Credit: Telegram/Bazabazabon

Russian airline Aeroflot’s former CEO has been sentenced to seven years in prison. He was found guilty of fraud, as reported on Friday, July 8.

The former CEO of Russian airline Aeroflot, Vladimir Aleksandrov, has been found guilty of fraud, now facing a sentence of seven years in prison, and a fine of 900,000 roubles, as reported by Baza.

Aleksandrov and his accomplices were found guilty of fraud while working at Aeroflot by the Gagarinsky Court in Moscow Russia.

Aleksandrov worked as an investigator in the Transport Department of the Investigative Committee, taking charge of the case of Andrei Kalmykov, the Aeroflot deputy general director in 2013.

He allegedly refused to initiate the criminal proceedings, then taking the job of CEO at the airline a few months later, “for legal and property issues.”

Former colleagues from the Investigative Committee believe that he then assigned company departments to himself, eventually leading to the fraud.

Aleksandrov soon moved on to sign a contract with law firm near Moscow, where his acquaintances from university worked.

Aeroflot reportedly paid them €400 an hour for this cooperation, despite the airline already employing 50 in-house lawyers.

As a result, the board received 250 million roubles, which raised the suspicion of investigators.

The news follows reports of former Russian Police Major General Ivan Abakumov has been detained in Crimea, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

