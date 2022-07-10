The DGT could stop you driving if you suffer from any of these illnesses

By Annie Dabb • 10 July 2022 • 11:19

The Direccion General de Trafico has compiled a list of medical issues that affect people’s ability to drive. Some 26,000 people are or could be unable to renew their license each year if they suffer from any of these ailments.

The obtainment or renewal of a driving license is a process that millions of people go through each year in Spain. For them it’s essential to first pass/overcome a psychotechnical test. This consists of a series of physical and psychoanalytical tests that analyses their ability to travel on public roads. In such an analysis, the professional in charge carries out a medical check to assess their reaction time, their vision, and the state of the applicant’s health in accordance with DGT standards.

They also carry out a medical questionnaire that asks about ailments, illnesses or preexisting medical conditions that could affect their ability to drive.

In this sense, the DGT has compiled a list of the illnesses and ailments which affect a person’s ability to get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Those who suffer from any of these conditions will not be authorised to apply for their driving license or to renew it, unless they have a medical note that verifies that they are capable of driving.

It has been calculated that every 12 months, some 26,000 people can’t renew their license due to suffering from one of the conditions on this list.

The list published by the DGT is split into different types of conditions which affect someone’s ability to drive. In the section entitled ‘respiratory conditions’, is included sleep apnea and or permanent dyspnea at rest.

There is also a section for ‘digestive conditions’ which lists a kidney transplant and kidney disease with dialysis as things which could prevent you from being able to drive. Other categories included are ‘neurological conditions’, ‘cardiac conditions’ and ‘psychiatric conditions’ such as depression, personality disorder and OCD.

For the full list, see here.

