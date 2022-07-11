By Joshua Manning • 11 July 2022 • 12:32
ERCOT's electricity conservation appeal in Texas sparks mass outrage online Credit: Hanson L/Shutterstock.com
ERCOT issued the electricity conservation appeal in Texas due to a record high electric demand caused by the current heatwave facing the state as well as low wind levels producing less than normal at the current time.
Twitter users were quick to express their outrage, with two users stating:
“Also ERCOT will be raising your utility bills the way climate change is raising your average summer temperatures – in extreme waves with no expected relief of seeing lower averages.
These are are not unrelated.”
“ERCOT issues alert for possible rolling blackouts Monday and calls on Texans to conserve energy.”
Credit: Twitter @TrineDaely @PhilJankowski
Another user asked:
“ERCOT issued a conservation alert in Texas. My question: Will @tedcruz go to Cancun, Cozumel, or Mazatlan?”
Credit: Twitter @levy_charlene
Two more users stated:
“*no market solution available*”
“And there never will be. Markets only have “solutions” that generate profits for billionaires.”
“To truly address the climate crisis, we need to take ERCOT and the power companies under democratic, public control and move towards a planned economy.”
“Breaking: ERCOT has issued an alert for possible rolling blackouts Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. “A projected reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available.” Additionally, ERCOT has issued a call for energy conservation Monday”
Credit: Twitter @PhilJankowski @SocialistAtLaw
Two more users spoke of ERCOT’s electricity appeal for Texas, stating:
“Texas obscene energy bills are on @GregAbbott_TX and @ERCOT_ISO Texans need a change. #VoteBlueOrWeAreScrewed”
“1/ Texas residents are facing skyrocketing home energy bills this spring and summer, with many customers paying at least 50% more than they did at this time last year.”
Credit: Twitter @FinFox2 @TexasTribune
Another Twitter user stated:
“If the electricity goes off in TX, people will die. Those who require electricity for medical devices, let alone the extreme heat of over 100 degrees? People will literally die. Tagging @GregAbbott_TX @ERCOT_ISO @Oncor and everybody but they’ve already proven they don’t care.”
Credit: Twitter @leighlew3
Another user wrote:
“Right on cue, is Rick Perry going to start bragging about how great the grid is? More ERCOT babble.”
Credit: Twitter @juliecowens
One user made a joke on ERCOT’s electricity appeal for Texas by sharing footage of a hamster running on a wheel:
“@ERCOT_ISO this morning”
Credit: Twitter @MelanieRaven
The news of ERCOT’s electricity appeal for Texas follows Canada suffering a major internet outage across the nation as reported on Friday, July 8.
Share this story
