Yes you can evict squatters but be quick

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 July 2022 • 22:54

Squatters arrested in Javea - Image Guardia Civil

An alert homeowner in Javea had the Guardia Civil evict squatters who were trying to enter their home after they took quick action that enabled the local police to intervene early.

Today Monday, July 11 the police reminded homeowners to be vigilant and to alert them as soon as there is any indication that squatters may be attempting to enter a home. With the summer holiday season kicking off police expect more people to try and take advantage of empty homes.

They added that they are able to evict squatters or to prevent occupation in terms of the Operational Plan against the Illegal Occupation of Real Estate, but that time is of the essence.

In warning people of the problem, the police said that anyone who is concerned squatters are attempting to enter a property or have just done so, should contact the police immediately on 112 or via the alertcops app.

In the example used the police were able to identify five people who were inside, four men aged between 38 and 57 and a 42-year-old woman. Fortunately, the police were able to identify them quickly as most of the group has police records or were the subject of warrants.

Luckily the five did not resist when told to leave the home, however, in doing so they were all arrested on charges of breaking and entering, damage and robbery with force.

To evict squatters you do have to be quick, once settled it can take months and even years to have them evicted. Be vigilant and make sure your home is adequately protected and if you haven’t already done so download the alertcops app, you never know when it will come in handy.

