Covid numbers in Spain show incidence rate still rising, but ICU occupancy drops

By Chris King • 13 July 2022 • 0:43

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The number of people admitted to ICUs in Spain from Covid has fallen, but the incidence rate is still going up.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Tuesday, July 12, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that another 59,226 cases have been added, compared to 71,818 on the same day last week, of which 34,236 occurred in people over 60 years of age.

Since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics, there have been 13,032,841 infections recorded in Spain. The accumulated incidence in people over 60 years of age currently stands at 1,255.51 in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. That is compared to 1,225.28 last Friday, July 8. In the past two weeks, a total of 154,654 positives have been registered in this age group.