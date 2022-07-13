Covid numbers in Spain show incidence rate still rising, but ICU occupancy drops

By Chris King • 13 July 2022 • 0:43
Image of Covid vaccine.
Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com
The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Tuesday, July 12, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that another 59,226 cases have been added, compared to 71,818 on the same day last week, of which 34,236 occurred in people over 60 years of age.
Since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics, there have been 13,032,841 infections recorded in Spain. The accumulated incidence in people over 60 years of age currently stands at 1,255.51 in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. That is compared to 1,225.28 last Friday, July 8. In the past two weeks, a total of 154,654 positives have been registered in this age group.
Another 218 deaths have been registered today, compared to 148 last Tuesday, July 5. Up to 108,948 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry of Health. In the last week, 292 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.
Currently, there are 12,789 patients admitted and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (12,080 on Friday, July 8), and 501 in the ICU (508 last Friday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 10.58 per cent (9.95 per cent on Friday), and in ICUs at 5.72 per cent (5.77 per cent on Friday).
Between June 25 and July 1, the autonomous communities carried out 182,882 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of this number, 75,031 were PCR, and another 107,851 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,484.67.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 44.43 per cent , up from 44.93 per cent on Friday, July 8. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.
