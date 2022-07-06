Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, July 5, are the highest since February

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, July 5, compiled with data provided by the autonomous communities. A total of 71,818 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, compared to 52,218 on the same day last week.

In people over 60 years of age, the accumulated incidence rate stands at 1,135.30 in the last 14 days per 100,000, compared to 996.25 last Tuesday. A total of 139,847 positives have been registered in this age group in the past two weeks. The positivity rate stands at 43.99 per cent, up from 41.52 per cent last Friday, July 1.

Of this total, 40,083 have occurred in people over 60 years of age. Experts speak of a hidden seventh wave and an eighth in the making. In fact, the omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5, seem to avoid treatment that only makes the impact of the virus milder.

Lorenzo Armenteros, a spokesperson for the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians, described the current scenario clearly: “Although we do not have data on the majority of those positive for coronavirus, because we only know the incidence in those over sixty years of age, cases that we see in consultations, the new cases in young people, and the cases that could be added from self-tests carried out by patients, we would be in an eighth wave”.

Today’s data shows that hospitalisations throughout Spain are at their highest level since February 14. There are currently 11,586 patients admitted with Covid, compared to 10,249 last Friday, July 1, with 502 in ICU (449 last Friday). Last February 14, the number hospitalised stood at 12,170.