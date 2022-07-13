By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 15:27

Future of UK'S Doncaster Sheffield airport in doubt following travel chaos Credit: LD MEDIA UK/Shutterstock.com

The future of UK’s Doncaster Sheffield airport is in doubt according to a report by its board on Wednesday, July 13.

According to the board, Doncaster’s Sheffield airport is no longer commercially viable after the UK suffered the effects of Covid-19, as reported by the BBC.

It also claimed that environmental considerations and flight cancellations by Wizz Air had affected the airport negatively.

Robert Hough, chair of Peel Group’s airports, stated:

“Despite pandemic-related travel restrictions slowly drawing to a close, we are still facing ongoing obstacles and dynamic long-term threats to the future of the aviation industry.”

“The actions by Wizz Air to sacrifice its base at Doncaster to shore up its business opportunities at other bases in the South of England are a significant blow for the airport.”

Shadow transport secretary and Sheffield Heeley MP, Louise Haigh, wrote to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, stating:

“The announcement from Peel Group is extremely worrying for jobs and investment in South Yorkshire – Peel must not renege on the ambition that has been set for our airport and our region.”

“The government has completely failed to support the aviation sector as we recover from Covid, and jobs have been lost as a result.”

The news comes after British Airways announced the axing of 10,300 short-haul flights as reported on July 6.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.