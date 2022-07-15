By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 14:16

Tributes pour in following death of The Delfonics lead singer William"Poogie" Hart Credit: Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock.com

The Delfonics lead singer William “Poogie” Hart has reportedly died aged 77, as reported on Friday, July 15.

William “Boogie” Hart, lead singer for the legendary American R&B/soul vocal group The Delfonics reportedly died on July 14. No further information has been issued as of yet.

The group was formed in Philadelphia, United States , rising in popularity in the 60s and 70s with some of their most famous songs including hit such as “La-La (Means I Love You)”, “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time”, “Break Your Promise”, “I’m Sorry”, and “Ready or Not Here I Come.

Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:

ウィリアム・ハート追悼🙏

デルフォニックスは15年前にCOTTON CLUBで観たのが最初で最後になってしまった。R.I.P. William Hart The Delfonics − Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)https://t.co/BNGp8tgJOE pic.twitter.com/wGsjjHAJkw — アカクロ (@seto12571) July 15, 2022

“R.I.P. William Hart, lead singer of the Delfonics. A falsetto icon who helped put Philly Soul on the map.”

R.I.P. William Hart, lead singer of the Delfonics. A falsetto icon who helped put Philly Soul on the map. pic.twitter.com/qHOjO9yQga — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) July 15, 2022

Two further tweets read:

“One of the baddest falsetto singers of all time…Rest in Power William Hart of Philly’s Own Delfonics.🙏🏾✊🏾”

“R.I.P. William Poogie Hart of The Delfonics.He died today at the age of 77. What Delfonics song was your favorite. I loved ‘Didn’t I Blow Your Mind”

One of the baddest falsetto singers of all time…Rest in Power William Hart of Philly’s Own Delfonics.🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/o8DRuCdNhl — Christopher Kersey (@BigLege) July 15, 2022

Many more tributes to the beloved singer were posted online:

R.I.P William Hart of The Delfonics has passed away prayers to the Hart family.#WilliamHart #TheDelfonics https://t.co/45aPmHbBch — RnB Souleffect Tv ™ (@rnbsouleffectv) July 15, 2022

Rest in peace William Hart lead singer from the deflonics glad was lucky enough to see yall perform pic.twitter.com/B5e69T7y8O — Modelo foo (@modelofoo13) July 15, 2022

In Honor Of Mr. William Hart Who Passed Away This Week Of July 14, 2022.

Also, R.I.J.M. Randy Cain One Of The Original Members Who Passed Away April 9, 2009. The Delfonics Greatest Hits – The Best Of The Delfonics Full Album 2022 https://t.co/raDK4JDtNU via @YouTube — RnBMistress (@RnBMistress) July 15, 2022

Rip to the lead singer William Hart of the indisputable Delphonics. Thank you for the music pic.twitter.com/Pc1nTYt0rZ — [email protected] (@mharm76) July 15, 2022

Gone to soon. My dear friend William Hart.😪😪 — Angel Sessions™ (@AngelSessions) July 15, 2022

The news follows the death of beloved American Dj, DJ D Baby, as reported on Friday, July 15.

