Tributes pour in following death of The Delfonics lead singer William “Poogie” Hart

By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 14:16

Tributes pour in following death of The Delfonics lead singer William"Poogie" Hart Credit: Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock.com

The Delfonics lead singer William “Poogie” Hart has reportedly died aged 77, as reported on Friday, July 15.

William “Boogie” Hart, lead singer for the legendary American R&B/soul vocal group The Delfonics reportedly died on July 14. No further information has been issued as of yet.

The group was formed in Philadelphia, United States , rising in popularity in the 60s and 70s with some of their most famous songs including hit such as “La-La (Means I Love You)”, “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time”, “Break Your Promise”, “I’m Sorry”, and “Ready or Not Here I Come.

Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:

“I’m devastated. Rest in Music, my good friend. William Poogie Hart has passed away.
#tbt “Many guys have come to you with a line that wasn’t true and you passed them by, (passed them by).”
C’mon SANG y’all!! with #TheDelfonics #WilliamHart in #OakTown 2…”

 

Credit: Twitter @gumboforthesoul

Credit: Twitter @seto12571

“R.I.P. William Hart, lead singer of the Delfonics. A falsetto icon who helped put Philly Soul on the map.”

Credit: Twitter @OJPhilly

Two further tweets read:

“One of the baddest falsetto singers of all time…Rest in Power William Hart of Philly’s Own Delfonics.🙏🏾✊🏾”

“R.I.P. William Poogie Hart of The Delfonics.He died today at the age of 77. What Delfonics song was your favorite. I loved ‘Didn’t I Blow Your Mind”

Credit: Twitter @BigLege @MsPattyJackson

Many more tributes to the beloved singer were posted online:

Credit: Twitter @rnbsouleffectv

Credit: Twitter @modelofoo13

Credit: Twitter @RnBMistress

Credit: Twitter @mharm76

Credit: Twitter @AngelSessions @wdasfm

Credit: Twitter @Evan_ginzburg

The news follows the death of beloved American Dj, DJ D Baby, as reported on Friday, July 15.

