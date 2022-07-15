By Joshua Manning • 15 July 2022 • 14:16
Tributes pour in following death of The Delfonics lead singer William"Poogie" Hart Credit: Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock.com
William “Boogie” Hart, lead singer for the legendary American R&B/soul vocal group The Delfonics reportedly died on July 14. No further information has been issued as of yet.
The group was formed in Philadelphia, United States , rising in popularity in the 60s and 70s with some of their most famous songs including hit such as “La-La (Means I Love You)”, “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time”, “Break Your Promise”, “I’m Sorry”, and “Ready or Not Here I Come.
Tributes have since flooded in on Twitter:
“I’m devastated. Rest in Music, my good friend. William Poogie Hart has passed away.
#tbt “Many guys have come to you with a line that wasn’t true and you passed them by, (passed them by).”
C’mon SANG y’all!! with #TheDelfonics #WilliamHart in #OakTown 2…”
ウィリアム・ハート追悼🙏デルフォニックスは15年前にCOTTON CLUBで観たのが最初で最後になってしまった。R.I.P. William Hart
“R.I.P. William Hart, lead singer of the Delfonics. A falsetto icon who helped put Philly Soul on the map.”
Two further tweets read:
“One of the baddest falsetto singers of all time…Rest in Power William Hart of Philly’s Own Delfonics.🙏🏾✊🏾”
“R.I.P. William Poogie Hart of The Delfonics.He died today at the age of 77. What Delfonics song was your favorite. I loved ‘Didn’t I Blow Your Mind”
Many more tributes to the beloved singer were posted online:
Gone to soon. My dear friend William Hart.😪😪
— Angel Sessions™ (@AngelSessions) July 15, 2022
The news follows the death of beloved American Dj, DJ D Baby, as reported on Friday, July 15.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.