Tugendhat invokes inner wizard during Tory TV debate

By Annie Dabb • 16 July 2022 • 9:53

Image - Tom Tugendhat: Chris McAndrew/wikimedia commons

Tom Tugendhat, a favourite according to polls for the position of new conservative leader, invoked his inner wizard yesterday on the 15th July by quoting Dumbledore.

Fans of J.K.Rowling’s YA books Harry Potter will recognise the paraphrased quote “It’s easy to stand up to your enemies – it’s sometimes harder to stand up to your friends” from the first book in the series Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Tugendhat uttered his nod to terf Rowling when asked by the interviewer during Channel 4’s leadership debate “Why should the public trust you?” This came after he shook his head in response to whether the public should trust Boris Johnson or not. Rishi Sunak by contrast expressed his support for Boris Johnson having “tackled the covid backlog” by raising National Insurance, as reported by The Independent.

The former lieutenant colonel’s strong stance and invocation of his inner wizard has sent him to the top of a snap debate poll of 1,159 normal voters determining who they believed performed best during the debate. Tugendhat had a clear lead with 36% of voters backing him, followed by Rishi Sunak with 25% of voters’ support and Penny Mordaunt with only 12%.

Support for Sunak to be the new conservative leader has gone down recently since a video went viral in which a 20 year old Sunak admitted that he had no “working-class friends” which made public voters question whether he would be able to effectively tackle the cost of living crisis.

