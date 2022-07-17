By Chris King • 17 July 2022 • 1:57

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Sunday, July 17 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Sunday, July 17, shows a prevalence of slightly cloudy skies in most of the country. Some intervals of low clouds are expected only on the Galician coast, the Strait area, Melilla, and in the north of the Canary Islands.

Some daytime cloudiness could evolve in areas of the interior of the third part of the northern peninsula, where there is the possibility of a shower or even a storm. These will be generally weak and isolated, especially in mountain areas. Fog is a possibility in the coastal parts of Galicia.

Maximum temperatures will decrease in the extreme west of Andalucia but will rise in the Bay of Biscay and northern Galicia. The rest of Spain will see little change compared to Saturday, July 16.

Winds will be predominantly easterly in the Bay of Biscay and in the Mediterranean area, with a moderate Levante in the Strait. Moderate trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands. The remainder of the country can expect light or moderate winds of variable direction.

