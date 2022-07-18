By Joshua Manning • 18 July 2022 • 11:40

13 dead and over 25 missing as bus plunges into river in India Credit: Twitter @nipulsangneha

A bus in India, crashed into the railings of a bridge before plunging into a river, leading to the death of 13 people, as reported on Monday, July 18.

The bus was reportedly carrying 52-55 passengers before it plunged into a river in Sanjay Setu, India.

The bus was heading from Indore to Pune, when at Sanjay Setu (Khalghat) in Dhar district, around 60km from Indore, the bus reportedly broke a bridge railing and fell into the river, according to local bystanders.

Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wrote:

“I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating for rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers. I wish and pray for their speedy recovery.”

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge.Few passengers are rescued.Our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.”

I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating for rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers.

I wish and pray for their speedy recovery. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Dev_Fadnavis

Another tweet read:

“The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi”

The bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @PMOIndia

Footage of the incident was also shared on Twitter:

“#BreakingNews Shocking 12 people lost lives at Narmada river due to #busaccident at #MadhyaPradesh

🙏🙏 My Deepest Condolences 😰🙏🙏नर्मदा नदी Indore Rest In Peace🙏 #Accident #KabirSingh Muslim PM “Abdul Kalam”

#BreakingNews Shocking 12 people lost lives at Narmada river due to #busaccident at #MadhyaPradesh 🙏🙏 My Deepest Condolences 😰🙏🙏 नर्मदा नदी Indore Rest In Peace🙏 #Accident #KabirSingh Muslim PM "Abdul Kalam" pic.twitter.com/SIRifkRjy1 — 【N】 🅺🆄🅼🅰🆁 💯% Follow Back (@nipulsangneha) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @nipulsangneha

“#BreakingNews Major accident in Madhya Pradesh, 13 k!lled, more than 25 missing .

#Narmada #MPBusAccident #MPNews Passenger bus falls in Narmada river नर्मदा नदी Praying to भोले नाथ #हर_हर_महादेव”

Credit: Twitter @K2Kumari

The news of the bus crash in India, follows reports of floods in Bangladesh and India wreaking havoc, killing hundreds and displacing millions, as reported on June 18

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.