By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 2:46

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Tuesday, July 19 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 19, shows cloudy or covered skies in Galicia, with light rains in the western third, without ruling out showers in the rest.

In the Cantabrian area, cloudy intervals will increase in the second half of the day with a low probability of some light rain. Low cloudiness is also expected in the Strait, and in the north of the Canary Islands. In Melilla and the Catalan coast, this will tend to dissipate.

The eastern half of the peninsula should see the development of cloudy skies which in the northeast will be accompanied by storms and some showers. This could become strong in the north of Aragon and neighbouring areas. Slightly cloudy or clear skies will prevail in the rest of the country.

There is a probability of mist or fog in the Strait. A calima is possible in the Canary Islands, though less likely and intense in the south of the peninsula, Ceuta, and Melilla.

Temperatures will drop in the northwestern half of the country, which will be more notable in the northern plateau and Cantabrian area, and even extraordinary in the eastern Cantabrian and northern Navarra.

In the rest of the country, temperatures with show little change or could even increase slightly compared to Monday, July 18. Maximums will remain above 35°C in Mallorca and in the centre and southern interior south, as well as the southwest and northeast of Spain. The Ebro valley could exceed 40°C.

Winds will blow from the southwest in the northwest quadrant of the country, while turning northwesterly and becoming more intense in the north of Galicia. Southeasterly winds will blow in Aragon, Catalonia, and at first in Navarra, where it will gradually move north and get worse in the afternoon.

There could be strong intervals in the Canary Islands. The rest of the country will experience loose or moderate winds with a predominance of the western component, except in Levante where easterly winds will predominate.

