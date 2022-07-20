By Matthew Roscoe • 20 July 2022 • 14:53

World Ivermectin Day announcement sparks controversy for drug shunned as Covid treatment. Image: HJBC/Shutterstock.com

THE announcement that July 23 is now ‘World Ivermectin Day’ has caused some controversy online after people questioned why the “life-saving” drug was shunned as a treatment for Covid.

Ironically for some, World Ivermectin Day, which is being promoted by the World Health Council, has been announced after years of its importance being downplayed when it was proposed as an alternative to vaccines for the treatment of Covid.

“#WorldIvermectinDay is July 23rd and is an initiative created by the World Council for Health @WCH_Org to “raise awareness about the life-saving benefits of the medicine Ivermectin”. Let’s kick the week off with this short video ‘What is Ivermectin?'” a caption to the video for World Ivermectin Day read.

#WorldIvermectinDay is July 23rd and is an initiative created by the World Council for Health @WCH_Org to "raise awareness about the life-saving benefits of the medicine Ivermectin". Let's kick the week off with this short video 'What is Ivermectin?'https://t.co/Bfu5qNxv9F pic.twitter.com/b2p7BQL5Mb — FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (@Covid19Critical) July 19, 2022

On its website, the drug is described as “Not Just Horse Medicine” despite the high-profile dismissal of the drug as just a “horse dewormer” during the Joe Rogan-Neil Young-Spotify spat in which Rogan announced he was using the drug as a treatment for Covid.

After testing positive for Covid, podcaster Joe Rogan announced on Instagram in September 2021 that he had been taking a mix of medications, including monoclonal antibody treatments, Z-Pak, Prednisone (anti-inflammatory drug) and Ivermectin in order to treat the virus – instead of getting a shot of the Covid vaccine.

However, his continued shunning of the vaccine at the time caused many people to brand him a spreader of misinformation.

In fact, singer, musician and songwriter, Neil Young, removed his music from Spotify citing disinformation being spread by the UFC colour commentator about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Alongside Rogan, Dr Zelenko used an alternative to the Covid vaccine to treat patients with Covid.

With his Zelenko Protocol, Zelenko was shunned and called a conspiracy theorist for creating and using an alternative to the Covid jab to help patients overcome Covid.

After being removed from Twitter for promoting his alternative treatment – which combined Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc, azithromycin, and other various drugs, especially steroids, to help those suffering from Covid – it was revealed that “numerous studies were constructed to deliberately hide the effectiveness of using HCQ (later ivermectin) in conjunction with other drugs.”

Apparently, “there were even steps taken by politicians like then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to forbid the use of HCQ in treating patients,” he said. Dr Zelenko died on Thursday, June 30 after a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

In the video to promote World Ivermectin Day, it states that the World Health Organisation (WHO) includes ivermectin on its list of essential medicines and Twitter users were quick to comment.

“They all mocked and belittled ivermectin as a “horse dewormer” for 3 years,” one person wrote.

“It’s literally ivermectin day this week because of how effective the medication is, even mentioning WHO.

“Couldn’t make it up.”

They all mocked and belittled ivermectin as a "horse dewormer" for 3 years. It's literally ivermectin day this week because of how effective the medication is, even mentioning WHO. Couldn't make it up. pic.twitter.com/DIa1xNZGlk — nicolas mateo (@nicolas62574020) July 20, 2022

“At the beginning of this “pandemic” I supported the use of ivermectin, it was immediately branded a horse medicine and taken off the shelves! #cdnpoli pharma has an influence on government and public,” one person wrote.

At the beginning of this " pandemic" I supported the use of ivermectin,it was immediately branded a horse medicine and taken off the shelves! #cdnpoli pharma has influence on government and public — George Sawision ME (@GSawision) July 20, 2022

Another person said: “Come on Australia. WAKE UP. The answer to Covid has been here all along. IVM & HCQ.

The TGA has it locked away & needs to allow doctors to prescribe it. 20 states in the US can…. Very safe & effective.”

Come on Australia. WAKE UP.

The answer to Covid has been here all along. IVM & HCQ.

The TGA has it locked away & needs to allow doctors to prescribe it.

20 states in the US can….

Very safe & effective. https://t.co/22HaGBQaas — Trevor Wilkins (@TrevorW02089117) July 20, 2022

However, people were quick to point out the “dangers” of using alternative drugs to treat Covid.

One person wrote: “When a 75-year-old woman caught COVID-19, she turned to the black market to secure ivermectin. Doctors say that decision contributed to her death. This is the story of how alternative COVID treatments actually kill. And it’s not what you think.

“Ivermectin is a drug for treating worms. Early in the pandemic, it showed some promise against COVID, but follow-up trials show it doesn’t work.”

Ivermectin is a drug for treating worms. Early in the pandemic, it showed some promise against COVID, but follow-up trials show it doesn't work. "The non-fraudulent, non-messed up clinical trials are all pretty uniformly negative," @gorskon told me.https://t.co/6wXLWRdT3L — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) July 19, 2022

While other people were excited to share the drug with the world.

“Woo hoo! The World Ivermectin Day! Yes! Let’s learn more about the incredible properties of this wonderful Nobel prize winning drug!”

Woo hoo! The World Ivermectin Day! Yes! Let's learn more about the incredible properties of this wonderful Nobel prize winning drug! — FreeSpeechTweet (@1ASpeechTweet) July 19, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.