By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 18:39
WATCH: Palestinian protesters set Israeli armoured vehicle on fire with molotov cocktail Credit: Twitter @S1LOKA
Karim Khamisa
The video showing the Palestinian protesters throwing a molotov cocktail was shared on Twitter:
“Media coverage: “Confrontations erupted between Palestinian stone-throwing youths and Israeli occupation forces during IOF military raid into the West Bank city of Al-Bireh at dawn today.”
To which another user responded “❤🇵🇸#BravePalestine”
❤🇵🇸#BravePalestine
— Berry Propan (@berrypropan) July 21, 2022
❤🇵🇸#BravePalestine
— Berry Propan (@berrypropan) July 21, 2022
Credit: Twitter @berrypropan @S1LOKA
The news comes as Israel’s Defence Forces have allegedly launched a huge drive to strengthen their West Bank border following thousands of Israeli settlers reportedly setting up new illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank.
IDF launches major engineering drive to strengthen defenses along West Bank border. Move to build new barrier across dozens of kilometers comes after several terror attacks committed by Palestinians who slipped through fence [TOI] #Israel #Palestinians #security pic.twitter.com/zzfppQJg8C
— Eli Dror (@edrormba) July 21, 2022
IDF launches major engineering drive to strengthen defenses along West Bank border. Move to build new barrier across dozens of kilometers comes after several terror attacks committed by Palestinians who slipped through fence [TOI] #Israel #Palestinians #security pic.twitter.com/zzfppQJg8C
— Eli Dror (@edrormba) July 21, 2022
Credit: Twitter @edrormba
The UK’s Pro-Israel Jewish peace movement Yachad tweeted:
“Yesterday, settlers decided to build new outposts in the West Bank – outposts are illegal by international *and* Israeli law. Soldiers/police arrived to prevent them from breaking the law.”
“Israel’s Minister of Interior, meanwhile, praised them for expanding settlements.”
“Solidarity and strength to Israeli Human Rights activists who came to protest and prevent these new outposts from being set up.”
“No Israeli minister would applaud outlaws in Tel Aviv, why are settlers treated differently?”
Solidarity and strength to Israeli Human Rights activists who came to protest and prevent these new outposts from being set up.
No Israeli minister would applaud outlaws in Tel Aviv, why are settlers treated differently?
2/2 https://t.co/jivFZ4faWV
— Yachad UK (@YachadUK) July 21, 2022
Solidarity and strength to Israeli Human Rights activists who came to protest and prevent these new outposts from being set up.
No Israeli minister would applaud outlaws in Tel Aviv, why are settlers treated differently?
2/2 https://t.co/jivFZ4faWV
— Yachad UK (@YachadUK) July 21, 2022
Credit: Twitter @YachadUK @Ayelet_Shaked @peacenowisrael
The video footage comes after reports on Thursday, May 5, that saw Israeli Forces reportedly storm Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque as seen in videos that began to flood Twitter.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.