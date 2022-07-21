BREAKING: Italy's President dissolves parliament following Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation Close
WATCH: Palestinian protesters set Israeli armoured vehicle on fire with molotov cocktail

By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 18:39

WATCH: Palestinian protesters set Israeli armoured vehicle on fire with molotov cocktail Credit: Twitter @S1LOKA Karim Khamisa

A video has circulated online in which Palestinian protesters set an Israeli Defence vehicle on fire with a molotov cocktail, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

The video showing the Palestinian protesters throwing a molotov cocktail was shared on Twitter:

“Media coverage: “Confrontations erupted between Palestinian stone-throwing youths and Israeli occupation forces during IOF military raid into the West Bank city of Al-Bireh at dawn today.”

To which another user responded “❤🇵🇸#BravePalestine”

Credit: Twitter @berrypropan @S1LOKA

The news comes as Israel’s Defence Forces have allegedly launched a huge drive to strengthen their West Bank border following thousands of Israeli settlers reportedly setting up new illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank.

 

Credit: Twitter @edrormba

The UK’s Pro-Israel Jewish peace movement Yachad tweeted:

“Yesterday, settlers decided to build new outposts in the West Bank – outposts are illegal by international *and* Israeli law. Soldiers/police arrived to prevent them from breaking the law.”

“Israel’s Minister of Interior, meanwhile, praised them for expanding settlements.”

“Solidarity and strength to Israeli Human Rights activists who came to protest and prevent these new outposts from being set up.”

“No Israeli minister would applaud outlaws in Tel Aviv, why are settlers treated differently?”

Credit: Twitter @YachadUK @Ayelet_Shaked @peacenowisrael

The video footage comes after reports on Thursday, May 5, that saw Israeli Forces reportedly storm Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque as seen in videos that began to flood Twitter. 

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

