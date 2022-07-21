By Joshua Manning • 21 July 2022 • 18:39

WATCH: Palestinian protesters set Israeli armoured vehicle on fire with molotov cocktail Credit: Twitter @S1LOKA Karim Khamisa

A video has circulated online in which Palestinian protesters set an Israeli Defence vehicle on fire with a molotov cocktail, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

The video showing the Palestinian protesters throwing a molotov cocktail was shared on Twitter:

“Media coverage: “Confrontations erupted between Palestinian stone-throwing youths and Israeli occupation forces during IOF military raid into the West Bank city of Al-Bireh at dawn today.”

The news comes as Israel’s Defence Forces have allegedly launched a huge drive to strengthen their West Bank border following thousands of Israeli settlers reportedly setting up new illegal settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank.

IDF launches major engineering drive to strengthen defenses along West Bank border. Move to build new barrier across dozens of kilometers comes after several terror attacks committed by Palestinians who slipped through fence [TOI] #Israel #Palestinians #security pic.twitter.com/zzfppQJg8C — Eli Dror (@edrormba) July 21, 2022

The UK’s Pro-Israel Jewish peace movement Yachad tweeted:

“Yesterday, settlers decided to build new outposts in the West Bank – outposts are illegal by international *and* Israeli law. Soldiers/police arrived to prevent them from breaking the law.”

“Israel’s Minister of Interior, meanwhile, praised them for expanding settlements.”

“Solidarity and strength to Israeli Human Rights activists who came to protest and prevent these new outposts from being set up.”

“No Israeli minister would applaud outlaws in Tel Aviv, why are settlers treated differently?”

Solidarity and strength to Israeli Human Rights activists who came to protest and prevent these new outposts from being set up. No Israeli minister would applaud outlaws in Tel Aviv, why are settlers treated differently? 2/2 https://t.co/jivFZ4faWV — Yachad UK (@YachadUK) July 21, 2022

The video footage comes after reports on Thursday, May 5, that saw Israeli Forces reportedly storm Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque as seen in videos that began to flood Twitter.

