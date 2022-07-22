Gran Alacant restaurant in trouble after refusing labour inspection from Santa Pola police

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 July 2022 • 13:26

A RESTAURANT in Santa Pola’s Gran Alacant could be in serious trouble after it allegedly refused to allow the Local Police of Santa Pola to conduct a labour inspection on their premises.

The unnamed restaurant in Alicante’s Gran Alacant was being inspected after claims of a possible offence against workers’ rights and also an offence for possible falsification of documents.

According to Law 23/2015 “Ordenadora del Sistema de Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social”, refusing a labour inspection is considered a hindrance to the functions of the State and businesses that do not cooperate are likely to receive a heavy fine or worse.

“Penalties for preventing the entry of a labour inspection are stipulated to be between €6,251 and €187,515,” according to Santa Pola police.

The amount of the fine is “dependent on the degree of negligence, intentionality, the number of employees affected, among other aspects to be considered.”

The police force added: “Importantly, this also applies in the case of refusal to identify employees or failure to do so correctly. This is also considered as behaviour that is punishable by sanctions.”

