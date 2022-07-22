Strike averted as British Airways’ Heathrow staff accept new pay deal

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 July 2022 • 16:19

British Airways - Image Ceri Breeze/ Shutterstock.com

The British Airways strike at London’s Heathrow airport has been called off after staff voted to accept a new pay deal.

The strike was called off today Friday, July 22 after staff represented by the GMB and Unite unions agreed to accept the revised pay deal offered by the airline.

British Airways had improved its offer earlier in the week resulting in today’s strike action being postponed, but with the unions having accepted the new pay deal passengers can look forward to no further disruptions – circumstances beyond the control of the airline aside).

Nadine Houghton, National Officer for the GMB union said. “No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right.”

The new deal will see the reinstatement of shift pay, a one off bonus and an eight per cent consolidated pay rise. That deal according to Unite, is worth an increase of around 13 per cent for staff although it will not be paid immediately but will be phased in.

Passengers will be pleased to hear that strike action has been averted as the airline heads into the busiest time of year, with many having planned summer holidays abroad.

The cancellation of any further strike action is good news on a day when problems are experienced elsewhere with more flights cancelled and significant delays experienced at ferry terminals.

The new pay deal also resolves a running argument between staff and management over the resumption of normal pay, adverting strikes among British Airways in Heathrow airport.

