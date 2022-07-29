Johnny Depp crashes website as he debuts art collection, sells out within hours

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 July 2022 • 10:00

Johnny Depp Artwork - Instagram @johhnydepp

Johnny Depp crashes the website of the art dealer tasked with selling his limited-edition artwork.

The artwork entitled “Friends and Foes” went on sale overnight on Thursday, July 28 and sold out within hours.

Fans of the 59-year-old flocked to the website of Castle Fine Art to see his works causing the system to go down for some time.

Described by Castle Fine Art as an intersection of “Pop Art and Street Art”, the unique works attracted huge interest with the 780 pieces featuring people such as Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor and Keith Richards.

The paintings were given an initial value of $5,000 (€4,725) but the prices did not deter buyers, many of whom opted to buy more than one.

Depp is well known for his fascination with theatre, arts and music, with a blog set up by Castle Fine Art saying: “For Johnny Depp there has always been art. Before acting, and before music, art has always been an important outlet for his creativity.”

The launch of the collection follows the recent tour with Jeff Beck and the announcement of a joint album.

The ever enigmatic Depp said: “I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.

“My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

The debut of Johnny Depp’s artwork which crashes the dealer’s website moves the focus away from his personal troubles and back to the talent of the man.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.