By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 7:30

WATCH: First Ukrainian grain ship "Razoni" reaches coast of Türkiye Postovyk/Shutterstock.com

The first Ukrainian grain ship to leave the nation since the beginning of the war with Russia, has reportedly reached the coast of Türkiye, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

Update 7.30.am (August 3) Video footage of the first Ukrainian grain ship reaching the coast of Türkiye was shared on Twitter:

“The first ship with #Ukrainian grain reached the coast of Türkiye”

“The ship “Razoni” with Ukrainian food left the port of #Odesa on August 1 for the first time since February 24. There are more than 26 thousand tons of corn on board.”

“It walked along the corridor, the safety of which was confirmed by the UN and Türkiye.”

Update 9.48.am (August 1) Video footage of the first Ukrainian grain ship leaving the port of Odessa, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“The first Ukrainian vessel with 26,000 tons of corn has already left Odesa, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.”

“The ship Razoni under the flag of Sierra Leone is supposed to transport grain to Lebanon.Video of the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food from Odesa port.”

Original 7.47.am (August 1) The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni carrying Ukrainian grain is set to depart at 8:30 a.m. Kyiv time, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Monday, August 1.

The first Ukrainian ship loaded with grain will leave Odessa on the morning of Monday, August 1. This was reported by the Turkish Defence Ministry with reference to the Joint Coordination Centre.

“It has been agreed that the Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni, laden with corn, will leave the port of Odessa at 8:30.am. local time and head for Lebanon,” the text stated.

“Following the first vessel on the basis of the document “On the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports” signed between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN on July 22, new vessels will go to sea within the corridors and rules defined by it,” the ministry added.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin earlier informed the Turkish president about the possibility of starting to export Ukrainian grain on August 1.

It was also reported that the shipments of Ukrainian grain would consist of 16 dry cargo ships, expected to enter Turkish territorial waters as early as August 2.

The caravan will also reportedly be escorted by drones, heavily monitored by representatives of the Istanbul-based SKC using satellites, with inspections carried out at the anchorage near the Bosporus.

A blockade of Black Sea ports brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a world shortage of grain, pushing prices up globally and creating supply bottlenecks across the world.

The deal brokered by the U.N. and Turkey was supposed to bring an end to the problem, but all of that was put in jeopardy after Russia bombed the port of Odessa within hours of signing the deal.