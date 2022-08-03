BREAKING UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan as fighter jets from China crossed the Taiwan Straits Close
By Joshua Manning • 03 August 2022 • 7:52

Tributes pour in for beloved American baseball broadcaster Vin Scully Credit: Twitter @MDZgo @Dodgers

Iconic and beloved American baseball broadcaster Vin Scully passed away aged 94, as reported on Wednesday, August 3.

The death of American baseball broadcaster Vin Scully was announced by the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team who tweeted:

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw.”

“Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles. Vin passed away at the age of 94 on August 2, 2022. ”

“We have lost an icon,” said Dodger President & CEO Stan Kasten. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.”

“His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed”

Credit: Twitter @MDZgo @Dodgers

Born on November 29, 1927 in The Bronx, New York, Vin Scully, full name Vincent Edward Scully, was best known for his broadcasting work in the 67 seasons he spent commentating on Major League Baseball games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His incredible career spanned from 1950 up until 2016.

Following the announcement hundreds of tributes have flooded Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @Bmh1winHill

Credit: Twitter @JamiJurich

Credit: Twitter @ToddHusak

Credit: Twitter @comemierda_sfl

Credit: Twitter @VagabondTweets

Credit: Twitter @415dc

Credit: Twitter @jhern81

Credit: Twitter @tomhawthorn @thehunterhollis

Credit: Twitter @znmeb

Credit: Twitter @hollyrpeete

Credit: Twitter @Gregoriancant

The news of the death of Vin Scully follows that of Darío Gómez, a popular Colombian singer aged 71 on Tuesday, July 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

