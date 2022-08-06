BREAKING UPDATE: Archie Battersbee’s life support to be removed this morning

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 August 2022 • 7:59

7.57 am : August 6 – Archie Battersbee’s parents have been told that the young man’s life support will be removed this morning following failed bids yesterday to have him removed to a hospice.

Hollie Dace, Archie’s mother told Sky News that the hospital “has made it very clear that we’ve got no more options.”

She went on to say that “I’ve done everything that I’ve promised my little boy I’d do,” having exhausted every legal route available to her.

The young man is in a coma and is believed to be “brain stem dead” following an online challenge that went dreadfully wrong. He was found by his mother, who has stayed by his side ever since, with a ligature around his neck.

12.44 pm : August 5 – A UK High Court has ruled that Archie Battersbee cannot be moved to a hospice from the hospital where he is currently being cared for.

The ruling on Friday, August 5 goes against the wishes of the young man’s parents after they failed in their bid to have the hospital keep him on life support.

Hollie Dance, Archie’s mother, was keen for her brain-damaged son to be moved to a hospice where the family could spend private time with their son during the last days of his life.

Archie’s parents had exhausted every avenue to keep their 12-year-old son alive after he was found in a coma at their home in Southend, back in April. Ever hopeful Archie’s parents want to see him live, but doctors say that damage to the brain stem has rendered him brain dead.

They believe keeping the young man alive is not in anyone’s best interest, let alone Archie’s.

In their testimony, Barts Health NHS Trust said that Archie’s condition was too unstable to move him and that any attempt to do so would most likely hasten the young man’s demise.

Going to court Dance had said: “I pray that the High Court will do the right thing.

“If they refuse permission for us to take him to a hospice and for him to receive palliative oxygen it will simply be inhumane and nothing about Archie’s ‘dignity’.”

Saying that all she and the family wanted was some privacy away from the nurses, she asked: “Why is the hospital obstructing it?”

Archie will now remain at the Royal London Hospital in accordance with the High Court order issued in July that gave the hospital permission to withdraw life support.

The High Court ruling is a final blow in a tragic story that will see Archie Battersbee remain in hospital and not be moved to a hospice to die.

