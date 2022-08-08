Police from Spain’s Aljaraque (Huelva) save two-year-old locked inside car in Corrales

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 August 2022 • 15:28

Police from Spain's Aljaraque (Huelva) save two-year-old from locked car in Corrales. Image: Roman Sigaev/Shutterstock.com

LOCAL police performed a dramatic rescue in Corrales, in the municipality of Aljaraque (Huelva) on Friday, August 5, when they were alerted to a two-year-old boy who was trapped inside a car.

The incident happened at 10.05 pm when Aljaraque’s Local Police were alerted to the boy’s scary situation in Huelva’s Corrales.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service received calls from the young boy’s worried parents who were concerned that their son would overheat inside the car which was located on the Isla Bacuta roundabout.

After desperately trying to get into the vehicle, the parents called the police who ascertained that the car had suffered a fault with its smart key and central locking system.

Police officers tried everything they could to get into the car without having to break the window, however, after several failed attempts, they broke the window on the opposite side of the car and managed to rescue the toddler.

According to Diario de Huelva, police noted that the parents had not abandoned the youngster but it was the fault of the car locks and the distressing situation that made them contact the emergency services.

Thanks to the quick work of local police the boy did not suffer the heartbreaking fate of the nine-year-old boy from Toledo.

On Sunday, April 14, nine-year-old Alejandro was spending the weekend with his father in Palomeque, Toledo, however, after reportedly being thrilled with his father’s new car, the young boy was later found dead inside the vehicle after suffering heatstroke.

