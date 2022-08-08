Stolen parrot recovered in Alhaurin de la Torre after calling out its owners name

By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 20:12

Image of a grey parrot. Credit: Wikipedia - By L.Miguel Bugallo Sánchez (http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Lmbuga) - self made, http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Image:Ave_070910_008.jpg, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5635030

A parrot that had been stolen from a home in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre was found thanks to its constant calling out of its owner’s name.

As reported today, Monday, August 8, by Alhaurin de la Torre town hall, a valuable parrot that was stolen has now been reunited with its owners thanks to the diligent work of the Malaga town’s Local Police force.

Willy, a grey parrot with a distinguishable red tail had been reported stolen from his home in the Pinos de Alhaurin urbanisation on May 19. He was discovered this weekend in another home in the Torrealqueria neighbourhood of the municipality.

The incredible quirk of fate that led to Willy being found was his ability to frequently call out the name of his owners’ young daughter, Amanda. This fact was verified by several witnesses who confirmed the bird had learned to say the girl’s name.

This proved decisive in the discovery and subsequent identification of the parrot. His calls of ‘Amanda’ alerted several neighbours who informed the police.

Joaquin Villanova, the mayor of Alhaurin de la Torre, and Pablo Montesinos, the Citizen Security Councillor, publically congratulated the Local Police officers who carried out this operation. This species of bird, also called the grey parrot, has a high value in the market for its high intelligence, memory, and ability to remember and repeat words. Willy’s owners have shown huge gratitude to the Local Police for the return of their pet, who is of immeasurable sentimental value to the family.