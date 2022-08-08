By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 13:40

Tragedy as world champion dies after being shot by police. Image: Leandro Lo/Instagram

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, Leandro Lo, died on Sunday, August 7, while at a concert.

Leandro allegedly got into an altercation with another man and was shot in the head by an off-duty policeman. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly confirmed dead later.

Leandro Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, having won eight World Championships as a black belt since 2012.

Tributes have been pouring in for the world champion.

One posted on Twitter: “The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community around the world suffered a devastating loss with last night’s murder of 8X World Champion Leandro Lo by a Brazilian military police officer.”

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community around the world suffered a devastating loss with last night’s murder of 8X World Champion Leandro Lo @leandrolojj by a Brazilian military police officer. pic.twitter.com/s9nZ0lNv20 — Blanca Marisa Garcia (@Latinadesign) August 8, 2022

Another added: “Very sad day for the Jiu-Jitsu nation. Legend Leandro Lo, dead because of a bar fight. Unbelievable.”

“He won the World Championship for the 8th time this year, 2022, at 33 years old.”

Very sad day for the Jiu-Jitsu nation. Legend Leandro Lo, dead because of a bar fight. Unbelievable. He won the World Championship for the 8th time this year, 2022, at 33 years old. pic.twitter.com/FpUQ2mI147 — Sucra (@bruno__sa) August 7, 2022

A third tweeted: “An off duty police officer ended the short life of one of the greatest Jiu Jitsu champions in the world.”

“All because his ego was so hurt after he lost a fight in a bar that he had to grab a gun to get his revenge.”

“RIP Leandro Lo”

An off duty police officer ended the short life of one of the greatest Jiu Jitsu champions in the world. All because his ego was so hurt after he lost a fight in a bar that he had to grab a gun to get his revenge. Fuck cops, cowards with guns. RIP Leandro Lo pic.twitter.com/b3FPgBcarw — D. O. (@seaofsinxxx) August 7, 2022

