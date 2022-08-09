By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 18:19

WATCH: China conducts 'maritime assault exercises' on beach off coast of Fujian. Image: TVBS/YouTube

CHINA released its latest footage of maritime assault exercises off Fujian carried out on Tuesday, August 9, which, according to state media, are for “joint closure and control of Taiwan”.

On the sixth day of exercises carried out by China’s 73rd Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army, videos show military exercises off the coast of southern Fujian.

An officer of the 73rd Group Army of the People’s Liberation Army said: “There are two main difficulties for us in this exercise.

“One is that the commander’s ability to judge and command is relatively high, which requires our commander to be on the battlefield, according to the changes in the enemy’s situation and the situation of the battlefield and accurately command the subordinate forces to adjust the attack deployment.”

China’s CCTV news outlet said: “On August 9, the Eastern Theatre of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will continue to organise practical joint exercises for the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island, focusing on organising joint containment and joint security operations.”

Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie said: “China is preparing to invade Taiwan with military exercises, including large-scale drills and missile launches, as well as cyber attacks to spread disinformation, as well as economic coercion, all to dampen the morale of the Taiwanese people.”

On Tuesday, August 2, China’s People’s Liberation Army announced that they would be conducting joint military operations near Taiwan.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China (Eastern Theatre Command), made the announcement following the arrival of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, which caused major tensions between the two countries.

China’s military was seen driving on the beaches and roads of the Fujian province beaches of Fujian on the morning they announced the military exercises. Included in the military vehicles and equipment were DF-16 ballistic missiles and type 63A amphibious tanks.

Fujian and Taiwan are separated by the narrow Taiwan Strait.

